Students spend an average of six years in college, a short period of time in the grand scheme of life. As students approach graduation, many look back on college in a blur and wonder where all the time went. But even when students leave the university, they will always remain a part of the Tiger family.
This fact has become clear to me in my last semester of college. I have recently begun my job search, as I will graduate with a bachelor's degree in mass communication in just a few months.
I am moving to the Big Apple in May, but I have only ever been to New York City once when I was 14. I loved the city, but I don’t remember much about it. My family is from Georgia, and I’m the only person I know who wants to live in New York.
Two months ago, I was completely lost on how to make my dream of moving to New York City a reality.
Searching for guidance, I posted on a Facebook group for LSU alumni living in New York City, explaining that I am graduating in May and would appreciate any advice for moving to the big city and launching my career.
The amount of help that alumni offered was excitingly overwhelming.
I had multiple alumni who went out of their way to reach out to me and connect me with different career opportunities. Fifteen to 20 alumni in New York City alone have contacted me and tried to help.
I have continued to speak to several of them—some recent graduates, some who graduated over 30 years ago. I have yet to run into alumni from the university who are unwilling to help.
Many alumni who helped me said they also had alumni help them as they began their lives post-graduation. It is a beautiful cycle of those from the university community investing in one another's success.
New York-based alumni have offered me an enormous amount of help, but they are still only a tiny portion of the alumni assistance I have received throughout my time at the university. Without the generosity of alumni donations toward student scholarships, I would not even be graduating this May.
Throughout it all, I have learned how grateful I am to be a Tiger. Being an LSU Tiger provides another family, with members all over the country and world. As I graduate and continue with my career, I am determined to someday impact future LSU students the way alumni have impacted me.
Kacey Buercklin is a 20-year-old political communications senior from Murrayville, GA.