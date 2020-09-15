The LSU football program is looking to defend its throne and stay atop the college football landscape.
Prior to multiple top players’ deciding to opt out of the 2020 season, the Tigers looked to have a real shot at claiming the title for the fifth time in school history. Some believe that the team does not have the talent to compete. Here’s why the purple and gold will reach the pinnacle once again.
Coaches
The Tigers proved to have one of the best motivators at the head coaching position in Ed Ogeron. There’s no one better than Coach O to fire up a group of young guys.
Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger is looking to build off of the explosive season his offense put together in 2019. Although Ensminger lost a major key to his success in Joe Burrow, his brilliant offensive mind will conjure up another formula for victory.
Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini is set to make his return to the bayou. Pelini has already tasted success with the Tigers when they won the National Championship back in 2007. While Pelini was the leader of the defense, they were consistently a force to be reckoned with and never finished outside the top-three in the country. With Pelini calling the plays, expect consistent domination from the defensive side of the ball.
And lastly, Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan will be taking over the reins from Joe Brady. Linehan has extensive NFL coaching experience and is a true veteran of the game. The Tigers are looking to make the transition from master-mind quarterback coach Joe Brady as painless as possible. Linehan will take over the job with ease and could even surpass many’s expectations.
Players
The time is finally here for junior quarterback Myles Brennan to be the leader of the squad. Joe Burrow has left behind gigantic shoes to fill, and Brennan has been chomping at the bit to get his shot to prove the doubters wrong. This is going to be the season that all the scouts will be watching to see if he has what it takes to play at the next level. Brennan has all the talent and leadership skills to pull off a Joe Burrow-esque season.
Now with the departures of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall will lead the receiving corps into the 2020 season. In 2019 Marshall snagged 13 touchdowns while racking up 671 yards in his sophomore year. Accumulating 13 touchdowns while competing for balls with Jefferson and Chase is no easy feat. Now that Marshall has the spotlight on him, the big 6-foot-3-inch wideout from Bossier city will create a household name for himself.
And, of course, do not forget about returning sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. This young man accomplished more in his freshman year than some college athletes achieve throughout an entire career. The All-American defensive back is set to shatter records in year two. Hop onto the Stingley train now because once it departs there will be no catching up to it.
Conclusion
Yes, this may not be the same team as 2020. Do not panic: the Tigers have one of the most proven coaching staffs in the country. This upcoming season is shaping up to be a story of overcoming adversity. Get your popcorn ready and strap in for the rollercoaster ride that starts on Sept. 26th in Death Valley.