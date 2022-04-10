Celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten. Over time, the immune reaction causes inflammation in the small intestine’s lining, which can lead to serious medical conditions.
While the university does have some accommodations for students with dietary restrictions, it should be doing more.
As a frequent visitor of the 459 dining hall, I never noticed how slim the gluten-free food section was, but, when I began paying attention, I realized how few options are given to students with gluten intolerances or allergies.
My roommate was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, and she had to quit eating gluten altogether. Trying to navigate the 459 dining hall with her new dietary restrictions has been difficult, as there are not many options she can eat.
While the 459 may lack choices for my roommate and other students with gluten intolerances, the 5 offers a Pure Eats station, which offers alternatives for common food allergies.
"The daily menu at this station is made avoiding each of the top 8 allergens (milk, soy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and eggs) as well as gluten, but at both dining facilities we truly abide by the 'Don’t Be Shy, Self Identify' program," said Catherine Bowie, the university's campus dietitian.
The Don't Be Shy, Self Identify program allows "any student with special dietary needs to meet with us one-on-one and allow us to discuss the ways in which we can accommodate and tailor a plan to fit their individual needs,” said Bowie.
Though this program is available to all students, the Pure Eats station is only in the 5 dining hall.
It is unfair to only offer this valuable food menu to one side of campus. For someone living on the east-side of campus, the walk to the 5 dining hall is too long for multiple meals a day.
The Don’t Be Shy, Self Identify program is a great alternative for students with allergies, but a program like Pure Eats would be much more valuable to the students with dietary issues living on East campus.
The 459 dining hall should have more gluten-free options readily available and ensure there is no cross-contamination in the making of those meals.
Different types of milk are constantly provided to students in the 459 dining hall, giving alternatives to students with lactose intolerances or vegan diets. Why do gluten-free students not get the same treatment?
Students with dietary issues living on East campus should have more meals readily accessible to them in order to get a fuller college experience. There is no reason that an on-campus student with dietary issues should have to feel any different than those with none.
Bowie, who is new to LSU dining, offers hope that strides are being made to give students equal quality food no matter their health restrictions.
“It is my goal to continuously improve our program and better communicate everything we have to offer students who have any allergies as well as those with celiac or gluten intolerance,” said Bowie.
While resources are available for gluten-free students, it's important that the university ensures options are available across campus. Expanding the Pure Eats station to the 459 would be an excellent start.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism freshman from Destrehan, LA.