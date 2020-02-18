With F. King Alexander finally leaving the University and Dean Galligan serving as the interim president, the University community is left wondering who will take over as the next University president. But one thing is certain: the next president cannot be chosen in the secrecy and controversy that F. King Alexander's candidacy was surrounded in.
LSU President F. King Alexander's tenure marked with funding crises, holistic admissions, death of Max Gruver
In 2012, then LSU president John V. Lombardi was fired, allegedly for his rocky political relationships, most notably with Gov. Bobby Jindal. The Board of Supervisors then caught heat in 2013, when it was revealed that F. King Alexander was the sole finalist for the President of LSU, after a classified search process to find Lombardi's replacement.
These less than reasonable circumstances were met with a unanimous negative vote of confidence from the University’s Faculty Senate. While the Board of Supervisor’s chair Hank Danos asserted that Alexander was the best choice for the University, the Faculty Senate argued that Alexander had never been a tenured professor at a major university, and that Alexander’s former university, CSULB, had lower graduation rates than LSU.
The University was also sued by former Editor-in-Chief of the Reveille, Andrea Gallo, along with The Advocate, for its failure to release public records for presidential candidates.
Despite all the controversy, this lack of transparency is still an issue today. Obscure selection processes are not just LSU's problem; it's a growing trend around universities across the U.S.
Judith Wilde, chief operating officer and professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, conducted research on how executive offices are filled in universities across the nation. In 51% of the university searches, confidentiality was the top priority of the searches.
This secrecy and lack of broad democratic input only leads to outrage by the affected university community. For example, the University of South Carolina recently selected retired Army General Robert Caslen as its new university president.
Caslen was one of only four finalists revealed by the USC Board of Trustees, and was selected despite overwhelming protests by students, faculty and politicians. In fact, 128 students gathered and chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” minutes after the board approved of Caslen being the next president.
Such protests were the result of controversial comments made by Caslen linking sexual assault and drinking, along with Caslen's lack of a doctorate. These two factors made students feel that Caslen was unqualified for the executive position and did not represent the student body accurately.
LSU should learn from the USC protests. The University has exceptionally low standards to improve their selection process, and a critical choice to make. The University can value its students’ input on who the incoming president will be and heed student voices during the selection process, or the University can have another secret election.
But as a fair warning, the University should not expect anything less than total opposition and protest from the students if the Board of Supervisors does not choose wisely.
The University needs a new president. May the University remember who pays money to attend this institution, and who LSU should not anger.
Brett Landry is a 21-year-old political communication major from Bayou Petit Caillou.