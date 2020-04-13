During this time, so many adjustments are being made in our home, work and school lives. However, LSU professors have made the adjustment to online classes much easier through constant contact with their students.
For me, the transition to online classes has not been too difficult because I have great professors to guide me through it. As students, we have had to make many changes, but the transition has been much harder for professors. They are having to work to make sure their students are successful while following protocol.
Most of my professors have been very thorough with giving out reminders and updates for each class; it has been really helpful to hear from my professors directly, instead of just seeing them update the Moodle page.
Some of my friends disagree with me and say that all of the emails and Moodle updates are getting annoying. Realistically, if I weren’t receiving the reminders, I would not meet deadlines or stay on top of assignments.
My professors have also been reaching out to offer advice; each one has made the effort to listen to any concerns we may have about the class.
I have spoken with many of my professors through email about upcoming projects and assignments. I have also voiced my concerns with the pass/fail or letter grade option recently given by the University. I feel comfortable talking with many of my professors because they have done a great job of creating a personal atmosphere. All of them have been eager to help.
On social media, I have seen the efforts by many teachers throughout the country and how hard they are working to educate their students. Some teachers and professors are using creative ways to make doing assignments at home fun.
Teachers and professors are getting used to teaching their many students directly in their homes. By using sites like Zoom, these educators can work with their students face-to-face without being in the same room.
During Zoom sessions, some of my professors provide comic relief by using funny backgrounds, playing entertaining videos pertaining to the lesson or making jokes during lectures. By doing so, they make taking classes online more enjoyable.
Professors are not the only ones doing everything they can to help students. Advisors in most colleges have been working with students for scheduling sessions or simple advising. It has been very beneficial to know that I have many people who are there to help whenever I need them. I feel that with the constant support, I am more confident about succeeding in my online classes.
In my opinion, the professors at the University are doing a wonderful job at creating an online course system for their students.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Rayne, Louisiana