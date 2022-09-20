With the fifth largest stadium in college football, you might think any LSU student who wants a seat for a home game could get one. And with the 11th richest program, you might guess they could get one for cheap.
But you’d be wrong on both counts.
LSU keeps open only 25 seating sections for students – out of 658 total. The university’s student body of over 30,000 undergraduates would fill only a quarter of Tiger Stadium’s 102,321 seats. So, why not expand the space for current Tigers?
The answer’s simple: LSU puts football revenue over students.
College football, especially in the SEC, is seen as far more than just a group of young men who gather to play a sport.
The most serious fans attend each game religiously and know every player down to the high school they attended. They tailgate outside Tiger Stadium for hours ahead of kickoff and don their purple and gold with pride.
All of this is valid; football is entertaining. But these fans, especially those who have no connection to LSU in any way, shouldn’t be allowed to buy tickets or season passes until each LSU student has been offered the opportunity to get them. It's just unfair to all the students who have paid thousands to be able to call themselves LSU Tigers.
“I know [football] is a massive part of the culture here at LSU,” said computer science freshman Jack O’Connor. “I would definitely like to experience it a little bit.”
O’Connor was one of many students who were unable to snag tickets for LSU’s “electric” games, he said.
LSU games are rumored to be the best events on campus. It creates a feeling of camaraderie among the students, especially when cheering or watching the team get their first touchdown of the game or the season.
Each game is hyped up with tailgating events throughout game-day, and the feeling on campus before kickoff is unlike any other.
Though LSU recently opened up additional student tickets for a few home games, they’ve already sold out. All that’s left are high-priced guest tickets or general admission.
Money shouldn’t be the university’s main priority. The students who pay tuition should be given the best opportunities to go to home games.
Gabi Connor is an 18-year-old English freshman from LaPlace.