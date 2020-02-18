I've already written about how great Mardi Gras is, but I do think there is one thing that would make it even better: a longer break here at the University. I know I am asking for a lot, but I think it is worth thinking about for the next school year.
I understand why some people think this request is excessive. By no means are we as college students entitled to another day off, especially since we already have many more breaks than high school students. Mardi Gras is also a local celebration; no other areas are getting this vacation.
So, why am I advocating for a longer Mardi Gras break? Simply for safety reasons. I am making a plea that the Friday classes before Mardi Gras be cancelled in order to provide students with ample time to get to their Mardi Gras destinations safely.
Traffic going into New Orleans on Friday is always horrendous, but adding Mardi Gras into the mix makes it nearly unbearable. Students should be able to leave on Thursday to reduce the chance any accidents from occurring instead of being forced to leave Friday afternoon, like the rest of the state.
Since I am from New Orleans, I am used to the entire city basically closing for Mardi Gras, including schools getting a whole week off for the holiday. That, however, is not what I am asking for.
I am just asking for one extra day: the Friday before the break. To add this day to our Mardi Gras break, a day could easily be taken away from another break, such as Christmas.
This schedule is also a lot harder for students who live out of state and want to travel home for the holiday. Since there are many people coming into our state for parades, traveling students have to bother with the airport congestion. If these students choose to leave a day later, their break is cut short, and they are spending more time traveling than with their families.
I know some students might not want to cut a day off another break just for the sake of starting Mardi Gras earlier. Personally, I am a Mardi Gras groupie, and I would not mind giving up one day so the Krewe of LSU can have an easier and hopefully safer Mardi Gras experience.
Regardless of one’s Mardi Gras destination, I think we can all agree that one more day added to our break would be greatly appreciated. Obviously, I am not advocating for change this year, but in the future, if the majority of students agree, we can come up with a compromise for a longer Mardi Gras break.
For now, we should all enjoy the break with loved ones and make sure that no one rains on our parade.
Elizabeth Crochet is an 18-year-old political communication freshman from New Orleans, Louisiana.