Evangelical preacher Cindy Smock, better known as “Sister Cindy,” visited Free Speech Plaza in late February to share her thoughts and give advice. Her lectures mainly focused on criticizing women for their perceived promiscuity and slut shaming them for their outfits.
The good sister is often described as crazy just because she comes off as a tad unhinged during her puritanical diatribes. Her detractors claim that she shouldn’t be allowed to perform on campus, but more refined thinkers understand the value of her speeches.
Students need to engage with ideas that they don’t agree with—that’s the point of Free Speech Plaza. It’s not called “Limited Speech Plaza” or “Speech I Agree With Plaza."
Students' negative responses to Smock’s preachings make clear the need for more eccentric speakers on campus.
We deserve to hear the wise words of people like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Most students are entirely ignorant of Jones’ effort to warn the populous about the American government’s plot to turn frogs gay.
Jones’ idea that there are pedophilic vampires that control the world may be dismissed by some as insane, but I’ve yet to speak to anyone with definitive proof against this theory. There is equal evidence on either side of the discussion, so failing to educate students on both perspectives is doing them a disservice.
The university should also invite Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to share his highly scrutinized beliefs. Irving has faced backlash for publicly questioning if the Earth is round. More recently, he has been criticized for anti-vaccine statements and actions, including liking an Instagram post that suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine was being used in a satanic plot to microchip Black people and link them to a supercomputer.
Students need the opportunity to challenge their long-held beliefs. How does one truly hold the opinion that the Earth is round without having heard Irving tell them that no real pictures of the moon exist? The American education system seems invested in keeping young minds away from the mere thought that humans are being secretly microchipped, which only creates more speculation.
Are they trying to keep secrets at the behest of powerful players?
Kanye West has been in the news recently for his obsessive attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The university should invite West to speak—not about his current bid for the Worst Management of a Custody Battle Ever Award, but about some of his controversial statements.
A debate between West and an LSU history professor on the issue of whether or not slavery was a choice would be perfect for students who are on the fence about the issue. A debate between West and an LSU theology professor on the subject of whether or not Kanye is a god would be illuminating.
Dismissing people who stray from the beaten path as crazy closes the door on the opportunity to challenge long-held beliefs. Should Copernicus have ignored his discovery that the solar system is heliocentric just because it challenged old ideas?
In the spirit of Copernicus, the university should invite more outspoken personalities to introduce fresh ideas to an otherwise stale campus.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield.