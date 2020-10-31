LSU vs. Auburn — the rivalry doesn't elicit quite the same visceral reaction as LSU vs. Alabama, but it still sends a shiver down the spines of Tiger fans across the SEC. From natural disasters to heart-stopping plays, this match-up has all the trappings of a spooky Halloween day game.
The Tiger Bowl goes all the way back to when the first game between LSU and Auburn was played in Baton Rouge in 1902. Apparently, according to a paper clipping from the Atlanta Constitution, the trip to Baton Rouge left several Auburn fans sick — a fitting omen for the wackiness to come.
This matchup has seen a lot of phenomenal plays. Auburn won 7-0 in 1913, the same year they went undefeated. Years later, in 1999, Auburn beat LSU at Tiger Stadium 41-7 on Coach Tommy Tuberville’s birthday and smoked cigars on the field in celebration. The list of Tiger Bowl blowouts goes on — but it’s also seen some of the most bizarre plays and natural disasters in football history.
In 1988, with just one minute and 47 seconds left in the game, LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson scored a touchdown on fourth and goal causing a fan reaction so intense it actually registered as an earthquake, according to Howe-Russell’s seismograph. But that wasn’t the last disaster to occur during the infamous Tiger Bowl.
Just under a decade later, in 1996, Auburn’s Sports Arena, affectionately called “the Barn,” burned down during a game. Though the origin of the fire was never officially determined, the speculated cause was a tailgater’s grill that had been placed too close to the building.
While less threatening to personal safety but no less thrilling to watch, in the 2005 matchup, Auburn kicker John Vaughn missed five field goals, all over thirty-five yards. In the previous year’s game, Vaughn had been the star, missing his first field goal but making it on his second attempt — a chance he got after a personal foul was called on another player — winning the game. Auburn went on to win the SEC Championship and rank number two in the final AP poll.
In more recent years, the game has seen lots of last minute reversals and unexpected victories and according to Barrett Sallee’s predictions on the NCAA official site, this year should be no different...but don’t worry, Tiger Fans: Sallee predicts things to swing in our favor!
Despite its crazy history and plethora of unbelievable occurrences, it seems like no one really knows much about the rivalry...sounds like the workings of a football curse to me!
This year the game coincides with not only Halloween but also a blue moon, so I fully expect the curse of the Tiger Bowl to be in full swing. Grab your broomsticks and pointy hats, ladies and gents, because we're in for one hell of a night.
Still, whether this game is cursed or not, it’s guaranteed to make for a spooky viewing this Halloween, so don’t forget to tune in at 2:30 PM to watch it all go down!
Marie Plunkett is a 21-year-old classical studies senior from New Orleans.