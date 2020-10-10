Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... COMITE RIVER AT COMITE JOOR RD AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH. FOR THE AMITE AND COMITE RIVERS...INCLUDING COMITE JOOR RD...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED SUNDAY MORNING AROUND 900 AM CDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE COMITE RIVER AT COMITE JOOR RD. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 7:15 PM CDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 20.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:15 PM CDT SATURDAY WAS 25.7 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 3.4 FEET THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET, SUBDIVISIONS BETWEEN THE COMITE RIVER AND BEAVER BAYOU WILL HAVE MODERATE FLOODING. HIGH WATER WILL PREVENT RECREATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY FROM LOUISIANA HIGHWAY 64 DOWNSTREAM TO THE AMITE RIVER JUNCTION. FARM ANIMALS AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE MOVED TO HIGHER GROUND. &&