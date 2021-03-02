I've learned that the road to hell is sometimes paved with good intentions.
Mayor Broome’s proposal in response to aggressive panhandling is nothing short of that.
Aggressive panhandling refers to aggressive forms of asking for money or other aid in public. An example of aggressive panhandling would be a homeless individual approaching and asking someone for money at the ATM.
As Terry Jones wrote in The Advocate, “The set of proposed statutes would specifically target aggressive solicitation and harassment, false or misleading representation, and obstruction of sidewalks and other public rights of way.”
Under Broome’s plan, individuals who falsely identify themselves as homeless will be penalized. This plan also outlaws panhandlers to collect funds for one purpose but use it for another purpose. In addition, it bans sitting or lying down on sidewalks or near intersections. Offenders will be fined or forced to complete service hours.
Dealing with homelessness is such a delicate topic for public officials because there are many civil rights components that go into it. However, this proposal is bound to further criminalize the homeless.
This type of proposal will further isolate the homeless from the rest of the population. They could become scared of asking for help when they really need it.
Downtown Baton Rouge business owners support this proposal because panhandling often affects business. These businesses, however, have a greater opportunity to help the homeless than neglect them. Business owners could offer jobs or resources to members of the local homeless population.
The details of implementing this plan are borderline immoral. Violators of the policy may have to go to court. If it is determined that they are homeless, then the judge has the option -- but is not required -- to dismiss fines or community service obligations.
How does Mayor Broome expect homeless people to make it to court? Or pay fines, for that matter? These types of penalties will only take money away from the homeless and potentially make panhandling even worse.
In addition to Broome’s proposal, her team began placing signs in high-traffic areas discouraging people from giving money to panhandlers. The signs read “Your generosity could lead to a fatality. To help the needy donate to local charities.”
These signs are demonizing homeless people. Homeless people are still people at the end of the day, not just “the needy.” The way we use our words is important, especially regarding social issues like poverty and homelessness.
Each sign also has a typo telling people to send their contributions to brhelp.org instead of brhelps.org.
How are moral citizens of this community supposed to trust that a plan for homelessness will be properly enacted if something as simple as a sign has a mistake on it?
If this proposal is approved, BRPD will have to go through special training in regards to enforcing this policy. However, the community knows that our police department can’t even arrest a 13-year-old boy without putting him in a brutal chokehold; I have little hope BRPD will approach Mayor Broome's plan ethically.
Mayor Broome’s hope for a compassionate approach to this situation could easily be overshadowed by another person's greed or cruelty. I hope Broome takes one more good look at this plan before enacting it.
Tamia Southall is a 20-year-old mass communication junior from New Orleans.