Miley Cyrus recently started a live stream series on her Instagram called “Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus.”
In the series, Cyrus video chats with different celebrities, discussing a variety of topics. Since the episodes are live streamed, her followers can interact with them.
I think this concept is creative and practical in this time of social distancing. It shows Cyrus' followers a more personal side of her, as well as her guests. Guests such as Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha talk about everything ranging from makeup routines to health issues.
In the second episode, Cyrus video chatted with Demi Lovato, discussing body positivity and mental health together. Both Cyrus and Lovato opened up about their past issues, as well as their friendship throughout the years.
“Life is moving so fast, that it is usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives,” Cyrus said. “You’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been best friends for so long.”
It was refreshing to hear how their friendship remained intact after so many years. I have been a fan of both Cyrus and Lovato since their days on Disney Channel, and I didn’t think they were as close anymore.
The live chat created a space for viewers to see behind the scenes and see the real lives of these celebrities, not just what is reported on in the media.
I like how the live chats are much different and more personal than other interviews. I felt that everyone watching can actually relate to them because they aren’t just celebrities talking, but two individuals having meaningful conversations in a relaxed setting.
Cyrus is making a real effort to show that those with celebrity status are normal people who go through the same issues as everyone else. I think people often don't take certain celebrities seriously when they talk about pressing issues time and time again, because it is not always believable that these people also have struggles.
The live stream show gives those celebrities the ability to be vulnerable and safely speak their truths. It is important for young people to know that the celebrities they look up to have problems too, and that it is ok not to be perfect.
In a time with such high social expectations, it's comforting to note that even celebrities have a hard time reaching these standards. “Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus” gives fans the opportunity to get to know their favorite people in a real and practical way.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication major from Rayne, Louisiana.