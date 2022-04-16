As the only all-girls dormitory on campus, Joan C. Miller has become a tradition for incoming freshman women.
Although there are higher quality dorms, women still choose to live in Miller for the unique experience.
Though Miller will probably still be standing for a few more years, when it is torn down bricks should be sold like the university is doing for Kirby Smith.
While being torn down, bricks from Kirby Smith are being sold for $100 apiece, the profits going toward the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund
If Miller were to do the same, the profits could be used to fund a renovation of the parking lot in front of Miller.
Miller has been around for 54 years, since 1968, and can accommodate over 500 residents. Over the years, Miller has housed many LSU women.
Ella Davis is an elementary education freshman living in Miller.
“Miller has kind of a bad reputation of being old and having some issues, but overall I really enjoy living in the same building as most of my friends,” said Davis. “I love that every time I go in or out that I always run into friends and can catch up with them.”
Some students talk down on Miller because of its age, but most of its residents know the true magic inside of the Miller Mansion.
“I would definitely buy a brick,” Davis said. “My mom and all of my aunts lived in Miller in the '90s, and now I live there, so I think it would be pretty cool for my family to have a piece of it.”
Current residents express their love for Miller, but former residents still have a place in their hearts for Miller Hall.
Madeline Deibel, a child and family studies freshman, is another resident of Miller Hall.
“Miller was a great way for me to meet new friends, and the location was perfect for me,” said Deibel.
While Deibel also feels positively toward Miller, her view on the bricks differs.
When asked if she would purchase a brick, Deibel replied, “I would not get a brick because personally I like memories over things.”
Though Deibel would not buy a brick, and some other current and past residents may not either, they can all agree that Miller Mansion made a mark on their LSU experience.
As someone living in Miller currently, I know I would love to own a piece of it forever because it has been such a great addition to my college experience.
Miller allows its residents to make friends in a much more comfortable environment. Living here, you know that all of the residents have your back.
By selling commemorative bricks, Miller could not only stay a part of its past residents' lives but also raise money to renovate the parking lot near the dorm or help the university in other ways.
