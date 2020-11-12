On Sept. 24, 2020, the University announced its upcoming collaboration with Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) regarding the career site Handshake.
Both administrations had taken notice of the number of students who had decided to relocate out of Louisiana after graduation. Before the collaboration, only 3% of local employers were being featured on Handshake. With their new project, both schools have been able to promote local companies on Handshake as a way to invest in Louisiana’s economy.
We can only imagine what other collaborations could do for both institutions and the Baton Rouge community. There has always been an underlying conflict between our school and Southern University, but we should join forces more often.
Southern University is one of our community partners. Under this partnership, students from either school can participate in the other's academic programs. The schools also participate in other community outreach programs together.
In October 2020, various campus organizations partnered with Southern University's Nelson Mandela College and other local entities to discuss African Americans in the media. Journalists from both institutions learned ways to incorporate advocacy in their future work.
Our agricultural centers also collaborated with other Louisiana officials to investigate the large variation of health issues in West Carroll Parish in 2015. This joint project combatted the parish’s main health concerns like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
In August 2019, the same agricultural centers hosted a Meet the Buyer event that encouraged large produce buyers to purchase products from local farmers. This event also allowed small and beginner farmers to learn more about the market.
Last year, officials announced a football game between our Tigers and Southern’s Jaguars. Students were excited and highly anticipated the matchup. More events like this would generate a lot of money for both schools and bring the city together, and football games between the two teams would introduce new opportunities for Southern University’s athletic program.
The announcement of this game was a pivotal moment for the advancement of both football programs. This interdivisional game would influence our community culture and eliminate the underlying division between the schools. In additions, these games would highlight the potential of Southern’s players, who often go overlooked.
We are both flagship universities. As students in the same community, we should not look down on each other for attending different schools.
There is no reason not to host more collaborative events and projects to benefit our own neighborhoods when the effects these collaborations produce could be beneficial for our community. With a total of nearly 40,000 students, these schools could greatly improve conditions in the Baton Rouge area.
The combined institutions are a powerhouse in our community and essential to the progress of the state.
Tamia Southall is a 19-year-old mass communication sophomore from New Orleans.