Adding a morning walk to your daily routine is a low-pressure, healthy lifestyle change that can improve physical and mental well-being.
The simplest details near a college campus like mail carriers, school bus drivers, a couple of squirrels and people mowing their lawns are enough to let students know that the world keeps turning despite their daily stresses.
I am by no means an organized, granola, type-A, has-life-together-all-the-time type of person. However, bringing myself to get up at a decent time, make my bed, wear cute and comfy clothes, grab headphones and a water bottle and go for just a ten-minute walk is sometimes the best therapy in the world.
As a student who lives near the university, I enjoy strolls down Dalrymple Drive, Highland Road and all throughout campus. There is so much to appreciate about the environment and architecture of south Louisiana.
Flannary Thompson, a 22-year-old LSU environmental engineering alumna, said walks are a part of her daily routine. Thompson said she and her boyfriend try to get in at least a mile or two in downtown Baton Rouge after getting ready for the day.
“I would absolutely encourage freshmen to incorporate a morning walk before going to classes,” Thompson said. “It’s your first time in college, your first time in a new environment, your first time experiencing a new city.”
Abby Theriot, a 22-year-old junior studying nutrition, health and society, also fits in a daily walk. Her morning routine consists of brushing her teeth, washing her face, feeding her cats and taking her dog for a walk with her girlfriend. She also enjoys walking around on campus before classes.
Her favorite part of walking on campus is “just being around people that are also in the same portion of their life as I am. People who can relate to what I’m going through.”
Theriot’s favorite part of campus is the oak trees that line Highland Road.
“I feel like it definitely helps my mental health. It keeps my brain occupied in a different way,” Theriot said. “And for physical health, staying active helps my overall wellbeing. Other than that, staying fit is really important for me. Especially because I’m a nutrition major.”
Matthew Kleimeyer, a 21-year-old computer science senior, is also a fan of morning walks on campus. He was recently featured in a TikTok by Nicolas Nuvan, a Youtuber and social media content creator. In the video, Kleimeyer is seen walking to class with an iced coffee in his hand.
“I like seeing all the activity and energy, especially when free stuff is given out along Free Speech Alley,” Kleimeyer said.
As for myself, taking strolls before my first class of the day gives me confidence, energy and extra focus, making me a better student but and a better classmate to my peers.
Kathryn Craddock is a 22-year-old mass communication senior from Patterson.