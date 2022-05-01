Unfortunately, I graduate in just a few weeks. As a parting gift, I want to share all the red flags I've noticed from dating throughout my college career, so you can learn from my mistakes.
I have learned a lot of skills in college. My professors helped me improve my writing skills, and I learned important adult stuff like paying bills to avoid wrecking my credit score. But the most valuable skill I am taking from college is how to use red flags to sort the good ones from the bad ones.
Some people don't believe in red flags, or they choose to ignore them. To me, red flags are the flashing warning signs before the car explodes. If your car starts beeping and flashing, you don't just keep driving.
Red flags certainly don't just apply to men. For example, my advice would be to stay away from horoscope girls. Obsession over the small detail of a birthday is just a bad sign. But, for the purpose of this column, I am sticking to the men.
First, if a man mentions his ex-girlfriend more than once the first time you talk or spend time together, red flag. He is not over her. Bigger red flag if he talks about how crazy she was or how much he hates her. Hate is the closest emotion to love, and maybe she had a reason to be so “crazy.”
If the man you are interested in is unemployed, red flag. Of course, there are extenuating circumstances, and everyone goes through hard times. However, if they are actively unmotivated and lazy, they are not going to be motivated to give you any time or attention.
Now, this next one is a big one. If he does not laugh at your jokes, huge red flag. You are not compatible. Not only are you not compatible, but he is boring and probably thinks he is better than you. But, if he laughs hard at your joke, immediate green flag.
Do not ever waste time or energy on a man that is not friendly to your friends. Now, some people take time to warm up to new people, and that's okay, but if he is making no effort to get to know the people you care about, it's a red flag. He does not care enough about you to get to know your friends. He likely views you as a temporary part of his life.
If his friends do not know who you are or do not know anything positive about you, he is not excited about you, and everyone deserves someone to be excited about them.
While those are the big red flags, there are small ones I always keep an eye out for. Be mindful of high Snapchat scores, privacy screens and one pillow on the bed.
I know I am only 22, but from my four years at LSU, these red flags almost certainly spell trouble if you have any desire for a long-term relationship. So, if you meet a man that is exhibiting one or more of these red flags, beware.
Lura Stabiler is a 22-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.