Who is Myles Brennan? A 21-year-old sports administration major from Mississippi? The man who is supposed to replace Burrow? The next national champion?
Brennan, above all else, is a Heisman hopeful whose play will determine where he falls in the history of elite college quarterbacks. Brennan has the reins of a championship program, the support of his family and all the arm strength you could ask for. Now it's time for Brennan to show the world who he really is.
Myles Brennan is the son of Owen and Megan Brennan and grew up in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi with his two brothers, Bo and Hunter. A part of the famed New Orleans restaurant family, Myles Brennan has had a lifelong connection to Louisiana and athletics in Louisiana, as his parents were both scholarship athletes for the Tulane Green Wave.
Brennan came from a family of athletes that prepared him with the fundamental building blocks of athletic success, but it was always up to him to fulfill his potential. Brennan found his success on the field of St. Stanislaus College, a boarding school in Bay St. Louis, where he etched his name into the lore of Mississippi football by breaking every passing record in the book.
Who is Myles Brennan?
Statistically the best high school quarterback in Mississippi football history, with an arm like a cannon.
Brennan currently holds the Mississippi State football record for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138). Brennan’s high school career was marked by a seemingly endless and well deserved list of achievements, including being named 2016 Mississippi Mr. Football, and 3-time player of the year by the Biloxi Sun Herald.
Brennan came to the University as one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in the entire country, but his path to the field was not as glorious as he may have hoped.
Arriving on campus in the fall of 2017, Brennan was thrown into a quarterback competition, where he made a run for the starting position but settled in as the backup behind senior Danny Etling. Brennan watched and waited. After Etling graduated, the LSU quarterback room was full as Lowell Narcisse, Justin McMillian and Brennan all fought for the starting job.
It seemed the job would finally be Brennan’s, but a new addition to the roster would change everything. Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow’s decision to enroll for the 2018 fall football season drastically changed the direction of Brennan’s career, and the LSU football program as a whole.
Both 2018 and 2019 were Burrow's years, as he went on to become arguably the best quarterback in LSU history. Brennan redshirted in 2018, his sophomore year, and became the backup in 2019 during the National Championship run, where he excelled in the small opportunities he had.
In his scant playing time, Brennan amassed over 350 yards of offense. Since he was sitting behind one of the greatest college quarterbacks in the history of the sport, it wasn’t a surprise that Brennan did not see more time, but he took advantage of every second.
Who is Myles Brennan?
A leader on his team and the future of LSU football.
Since the end of the epic 2019 season, the football team has been preparing for next season. Brennan has received raving reviews from his coaches and fellow players for his leadership skills in the grueling "4th Quarter" conditioning program.
With spring practice’s abrupt halt, Brennan won’t have the chance to showcase his talent in the National L Club Spring Game, but that hasn’t stopped local media from taking notice. Former Saints quarterback and radio host Bobby Hebert spoke on Brennan's potential, stating that “He can throw the football...better than Joe Burrow, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.”
Monumental hype isn’t new for Brennan. He has faced fame, fans and media before, but never on a stage like this. As the days tick down and the 2020 season inches ever closer to its start, the hype around Brennan will grow.
Brennan stands at the precipice of history where his play will determine if the 2019 season was just a fluke, or a new era of college football dominance. By the season's end, when the question gets asked: “Who is Myles Brennan?” the answer will be known.
He's a great quarterback, and he's going to be the man who leads LSU to another National Championship.
Cory Koch is a 20-year-old political science senior from Alexandria, Louisiana.