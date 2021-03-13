The University emailed students about pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the semester and has finally begun issuing vaccines to those who qualify.
According to an email sent out by the Division of Strategic Communications, the first 800 vaccines are going to be administered on Sunday, March 14.
With the state lowering the age restriction to 16 and up for those with preexisting conditions, it shouldn’t be too long now before eligibility is opened up to the general populace — but until then, those that are eligible should go and get vaccinated as soon as they can.
After hearing about the new eligibility requirements, my roommate and I went and got our first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Of course, I immediately told my friends and family that I’d successfully gotten an appointment. After all, this is what we’d been waiting for since last March — we should all be excited, right?
It came as a shock to me that a lot of people are actually arguing against getting the vaccine right now — even those who are pro-vaccine in general. I can’t even count the number of times I heard “Well, I’m just letting the people who need it more get it first.”
While this sentiment may seem valid and empathetic on the surface, it could actually be causing more harm than good. At this point, thousands of COVID-19 vaccines have gone to waste because people keep waiting or not showing up to appointments, according to NBC.
There is a reason the eligibility has been increased to encompass more people and — spoiler alert — it’s not just for show. It’s because people need to be getting vaccinated. In order to reach herd immunity and end the global pandemic that has consumed our lives for the past year, shots need to be getting put into arms.
If you’re eligible, go get vaccinated! Now is not the time for pseudo-empathy or over-politeness. By not getting the vaccine as soon as you are able, you aren’t helping anyone. You not signing up for an appointment doesn’t suddenly magically give a vaccine to someone who needs it, it just drags out the pandemic longer than it needs to go on.
At this point, the majority of the people in the previous categories who were going to get vaccinated either have been, refused to do so or are unable to do so. You not getting a shot doesn’t help them. It also doesn’t help you and it certainly doesn’t help the health care professionals who have to throw away surplus vaccines everyday.
If anything, by getting a shot now, you will be more likely to benefit the general populace by doing your part in reaching herd immunity.
The last thing I’ll say is this: keep wearing your mask. Even after you are vaccinated, even after you’re safe, keep others in mind and wear your mask. Just because you’ve been given the all-clear to go lick the floor of a Tigerland bar doesn't mean everyone else has been. Your rash actions could still put others at risk. You could still be a carrier.
So, if you’re eligible, go sign up for an appointment either through LSU or through your local CVS, Walmart, Walgreens or hospital. If you’re not yet eligible, check out Louisiana Vaccine Alerts on Twitter or call your local pharmacy to see if they have any surplus vaccines.
Marie Plunkett is a 22-year-old Classical Studies senior from New Orleans.