There are few people unaware of the college student stereotype: tired, unhealthy, overworked and, most of all, broke.
Jokes are made all of the time about the lack of financial stability students have, but little is ever done to combat the debt that many students continue to take on. An example of this is present on our university’s own campus: sky-high prices at the 459 Market, the 5 Market and On the Geaux in the Student Union.
These markets are the only places on campus a student can go to for any type of groceries. They’re the only location on campus to buy medicine, hygiene products and snacks, among other things.
There isn’t a Walmart within a walkable distance of campus, and Matherne’s, the only other grocery store close to campus, is a long hike for students, especially those on the east-side of campus. Without another easily accessible place to shop, on-campus residents are left only with the university’s markets.
In Theory, there’s nothing wrong with this. But the university takes advantage of its captive audience, doubling, tripling or even quadrupling the price of products being sold at these markets.
A bag of Jack Links Beef Jerky is being sold for $11.25 at the 459 Market. That same bag is sold at Walmart for $4.98. Reese’s Dipped Pretzels at the Market? They cost $7.89. The ones at Walmart? $2.54.
At this point, you have to step back and ask yourself if this is something that the university should allow to happen. On-campus residents, especially those without a car, are left with little choice; if they need a certain type of food or hygiene product, they have to fork over three times as much money than they would if they were at another store.
Alexis LaBarrere, a freshman majoring in biology, feels the difference in price.
“They’re pretty expensive compared to the other ones,” she said. “It feels like they mark it up a lot just because they can, because of their convenience.”
Is it really all that is needed for an outrageous markup of prices? Convenience?
When asked if she went to the markets for food or other products, she replied, “Occasionally. I can’t really afford to go on a consistent basis.”
Most college students are broke. There’s no denying the truth in that stereotype. Almost all students are working some type of job so that they can afford tuition, fees, books and personal needs.
We already give the university enough money. Do they really need to charge us double for a can of soup?
Gabi Connor is an 18-year-old English freshman from LaPlace.