I have written for the Reveille for the past semester and a half. In that time frame, I have shared a lot of my own personal opinions on a variety of topics. In doing so, I have learned a lot about my fellow peers here at the University.
No matter how similar we are in year, major, or age, there is still such a huge difference in our own beliefs. I could never share an opinion and have everyone agree on it, and that is okay. What I did learn though was that a lot of people take differences in opinion very seriously. They would get angry and send hateful messages, because I said things that went outside of a certain agenda.
My first column was about how America sees only in black and white and how the media is very selective in what they report. They failed, at the time, to report on the rising numbers of hate crimes against Asian Americans was going unnoticed. This received a lot of backlash as people were messaging me saying that I was spewing a harmful narrative that was anti-black.
I was told that these comments would come, and I believed that they would not affect me. In reality, they did. I felt as if my voice was being taken away from me by my own peers; I felt that my opinions and feelings were no longer valid. I wanted to quit there.
Long story short, I did not and continued on sharing my own opinions for the next semester up until this moment. I am glad that I did. It has made me a lot bolder and stronger. My skin grew thicker as the comments rolled in, because it is okay to have different opinions. No one will agree with everything I say. I am just glad that people know how I feel.
My time in the Reveille gave me great work experience and great life experience. I met some really awesome people and genuinely enjoyed the environment. My bosses have been compassionate and understanding and have encouraged me daily. My fellow writers always cheered me on and gave me great feedback to become an even better writer.
This isn’t a messy break up where now things are going to be awkward. It was just time to come to an end regarding my time here at the Reveille. I enjoyed every budget meeting, time spent writing these columns, and even all of the hate mail.
If you are reading this and are even remotely interested in a position at the Reveille, you should go for it. I promise that you won’t regret it.
Anthony is a 21-year-old English major from Opelousas.