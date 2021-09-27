No matter the department, every area of public service improves when accountability and transparency are present. Citizens need to see how their taxpayer dollars are used to hold public servants liable in their work.
Following the public uncovering in June 2021 of Ronald Greene's brutal 2019 death at the hands of Monroe police offers, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into repeated instances of abuse by the Monroe Police Department. Louisiana lawmakers and the ACLU soon called for a broader investigation by the DOJ into widespread systemic abuses of power by Louisiana State Police.
Even if this federal investigation does not happen, increased public discussion and research into state police practices are a positive step for our state.
On Sept. 8, 2021, the Associated Press released its investigation into Louisiana State Police. According to the AP's findings, over the past decade, there have been "at least a dozen cases...in which Louisiana State Police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct."
A reported 67% of the force used by the department was directed against Black people, a group that only makes up two-thirds of our state's population. This statistic is representative of a more significant national issue within policing.
According to the Institute of Criminal Justice Training Reform, over 5,500 people were killed by U.S. law enforcement from 2015 to 2019, predominantly minority citizens. Additionally, "more than half of all citizens killed were not in possession of a firearm."
On Sept. 10, Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis spoke to reporters to address the situation.
"I'm a black male. I don't want to feel like I'm going to be stopped and thrown across a car just because of that, and I don't want anyone else to feel that way," Davis said.
Davis does not believe that excessive force is widespread enough among state troopers to call for an investigation from the DOJ. He does, however, wish to correct the agency's issues before federal authorities intervene.
"I'm already in contact with other organizations to look at my agency and help us become better," Davis said.
More probing into controversial cases and widespread law enforcement practices are needed. Government services work best when they run justly, and sometimes, external investigations are required to keep public authorities in check.
The public of Louisiana deserves for the state department to stick to the sentiments shared by Davis.
"I will lead this agency with integrity, with honor and compassion," Davis said in a 2020 press release. "I will also demand that of our employees. I will hold them accountable when their actions conflict with our policies and procedures."
Kathryn Craddock is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Patterson, Louisiana.