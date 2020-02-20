January marked exactly one year since I got my dog, Ollie. As a sophomore in college living in an apartment by myself, I knew I needed a companion.
Many people have different opinions about college students owning pets, but I think owning a pet is a good thing. I weighed the pros and cons before making the big decision of owning an animal. It was clear that for me, the positives weighed out the negatives.
Having a dog has taught me many things, including how to be responsible. I think it is necessary for college students to have that responsibility, the structure and routine that a pet brings.
I developed a daily routine for taking care of my dog, and it allowed me to efficiently structure my school work and social life. I believe most college students can benefit from owning a pet.
According to an article on the Mental Health Foundation website, pets can reduce stress and anxiety. Stress and anxiety is common among college students for a number of reasons, and a pet really helps to alleviate these problems. A pet can be a great source of comfort and motivation.
It is easy for college students to either lose sight of what is important or get so wrapped up in schoolwork that they forget to have a life. A pet could help students navigate a middle ground, since they're thinking of and taking care of something other than themselves.
I will say though, having a high-maintenance animal might be difficult at times. Always having to watch my dog, taking him outside or making sure he eats at the same time everyday is sometimes difficult.
However, it is so rewarding to know that he relies on me for those things. Taking care of him gives me moments to myself and clears my mind of schoolwork, allowing me to focus on what is important.
My dad didn’t want me to get a dog at first because he thought it would put too much pressure on me. He didn’t want me to have to miss out on some things just because I owned a dog. The truth is having a dog has helped me get out of many situations I didn’t want to be in.
Being a pet owner has not made me miss out on anything, but has given me so many new experiences I could not have had without him. Going to the dog park, taking a walk outside and taking a car ride are just a few of the moments that he makes so much better.
Many of my friends are pet owners too. Their animals include dogs, cats, hamsters and fish. Even though the level of responsibility over our pets are different, we all agree that we love coming home to our companions.
If a student does not think they can handle a dog, I encourage them to seek out a low-maintenance animal because it brings about positivity. A pet encourages a student to find a balance in their sometimes hectic college life.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Rayne, Louisiana.