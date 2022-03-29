President Joe Biden sent the conspiracy theory world into a frenzy when he used the phrase “new world order” while talking about the Ukraine crisis.
For those unfamilar, the phrase refers to the idea that wealthy elites will create a totalitarian world government.
This conspiracy is more fact than theory, and upon close examination, many world leaders have been hinting at it. That’s how the Illuminati works, after all. They meet in secret, concocting elaborate plans to take over the world, but before they finish, they’re sure to include clues for the sharper-minded members of society.
The leaders of the world may be methodical tyrants hellbent on total control of the Earth and its inhabitants, but they appreciate a good mystery. Leaving hints increases the risk of alerting the public and jeopardizing their plans, but they just can’t help themselves.
Biden’s speech is the most recent example of the elites showing their hand, but this behavior has precedence.
Former President George W. Bush, another commander-in-chief known for his many gaffes, often gave us unintentional insights into what was going on behind the scenes. Each one of his “Bush-isms” was a clue.
When declining to respond to reporters, Bush said that he wouldn’t answer them, “Neither in French nor in English nor in Mexican.” Many were quick to point out that Mexican isn’t a language and that Bush was thinking of Spanish. What they failed to realize is that Mexican is the secret language of the Illuminati.
Bush also said, “You teach a child to read, and he or her will be able to pass a literacy test.” Bush was telling us that to see the inner-workings of the cabal, we must be able to read between the lines.
Saying her instead of she may seem grammatically incorrect to some, but to close observers, it is clear that this was intentional. The letters that spell she are the first three letters in the word sheep. That’s what they think of everyone who’s not in their class, as mindless sheep.
The “new world order” is coming, and without resistance, the people of the world are not just sheep but lambs to the slaughter.
The realization of the Illuminati’s plan would be catastrophic for the world's population. A small group of oligarchs should not be allowed to gain unchecked power over the entire globe.
They would use the new power of a world government to do things we’ve never seen before, like amass ungodly sums of hidden money while the less fortunate starve. The elites could even use their newfound control to construct entire industries based on energy sources that greatly contribute to climate change.
For the sake of future generations, they must be stopped. Good people must rise and fight. The first step is to resist their mind control.
Tinfoil hats have historically been used for this purpose. While that is a good start, it is not enough. There is speculation that modern mind control rays can be set to a higher power that allows them to be directed anywhere on the body and travel straight to the victim's brain.
The new generation of freedom fighters should cover their entire bodies in gold foil because gold is worth more than tin. To remain hidden and inconspicuous in the gold foil, the resistance should always wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants, even in the heat of summer.
Once protected, the best course of action is to attack the Illuminati's main symbol of power: the triangle.
Anywhere a triangle is drawn, it should be scratched out or painted over. Concerned and informed citizens should run over yield signs. Wedges on seesaws should be destroyed with mallets, even while children are using them.
The threat of the “new world order" is real, and the time to act is now.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield.