Doping has taken a prominent role in professional sports. As a spectator, it seems as though many athletes participate, but only few are caught. When consequences are handed out, it appears that sports organizations are more concerned with politics instead of the health of their athletes.
Performance enhancement drugs have been associated with health risks such as increased blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, etc. All of these risks can lead to more serious and even fatal consequences.
“There’s cardiovascular system risks and it can disrupt hormone balances and homeostatic systems. It’s not my area of expertise, but I’ve anecdotally heard and seen some evidence for some mental related effects of doping,” said kinesiology professor and athletic trainer Melissa Thompson.
Organizations like the NFL, MLB and FIFA use the unwavering regulations set by the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency to determine consequences for athletes and staff that participate in doping. PEDs have both short and long term effects, but when athletes are punished, their health seems to be an afterthought.
The punishments are so intense that athletes have turned to other forms of cheating to pass the mandatory drug tests throughout the season. But if athletes are caught, the punishments can be potentially career ending.
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently tested positive for PEDs. As a result, he was suspended for 80 games and lost brand deals. Instead of inquiring about his health, most onlookers were more worried about the amount of money he was losing and the 2022 World Series.
Internationally, Russian athletes have had many incidents concerning doping. This political turmoil caused the Olympics to ban Russia until 2024. While PEDs are always at the forefront of the conversation, I also can’t help but wonder if it’s truly because of politics.
These examples again show that sports organizations place the health of their athletes on the back burner while bringing ahead money, politics and their image.
“One of the key principles we see throughout health and medicine is that when people try to take shortcuts to achieve things, it’s often disastrous. It may work for a little while, but long term it ends in destruction,” Thompson said.
When it comes to doping, it seems that sports organizations are trying to juggle public outrage, sponsors, and their athletes all at once. Trying to please everyone is nearly impossible, so it looks like they take shortcuts to please the sponsors and the fans.
Sponsored athletes doping ultimately destroy their brand’s investment and the public’s trust– that’s why the consequences are so severe. When brands sign a player, they’re investing time, money and resources to make them a top athlete. In return, the athlete is to win games, bring in fans, earn publicity etc. So, when a player is doping, this limits their potential and wholistically ruins the organization’s investment.
PEDs benefit sports organizations, sponsors and athletes short term, but in the long run the athlete’s performance may start to deteriorate.
Based on the history of consequences given and public outrage, it’s safe to say that sports organizations care more about the politics surrounding doping rather than the act itself. The health of athletes should always come before the thoughts of sponsors and spectators.
Jemiah Clemons is a 19-year-old kinesiology freshman from Miami, Florida.