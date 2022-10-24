Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.