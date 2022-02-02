This column is the closest you should get to Black business this month.
Black History Month is a time of year where we focus predominantly on the past triumphs of Black people. W.E.B. Dubois’ teachings, Maya Angelou’s writings, George W. Carver’s inventions and Martin Luther King’s activism, to name a few. Learning about history is essential to moving towards a bright future. Nobody can question the importance of this facet of Black History Month.
While the celebration is all good and well, there is not much action in it. Funnily enough, the best action non-Black people can take is no action. Leave us alone this Black History Month. Celebration often borders on annoyance; we can do it ourselves. The most significant transgression committed on Black History Month is annoying a Black person. We only have one month, the last thing we should encounter are annoyances.
An excellent start to making the lives of Black people easier is getting out of the way. I should be treated like Moses when walking through the Quad this month. Not having to think about altering my strides sounds like an ideal Black History Month.
Black people love to celebrate. Having a good time is in our blood. No matter the situation or the potential consequences, Black people will have a good time, and you’ll hear the laughs. This month, when you inevitably hear it, mind your business. If you see someone blasting music out loud or singing at the top of their lungs, mind your business.
When that suburban comes through your neighborhood swerving and playing YoungBoy so loud that you can feel it vibrating inside of you, just nod your head in approval. While it is pretty obnoxious and does not consider others, that’s an experience Black people often encounter. It is only fitting that it is flipped this month.
Minding your business goes further than ignoring the negative. It also includes not indulging in the activities of which you approve. Do not try to dance with me, do not ask for a plate and do not dare ask to hit my joint. Black people are not gatekeepers. If you seem cool enough to partake, we will give you the go-ahead. Otherwise, keep your hands to yourself.
Keeping your glances to yourself is also a good practice. Black women and Black transwomen are subjected to more dirty looks than any other members of our society. Give them some well-deserved and overdue privacy this month.
You may be looking at this column already looking forward to the sins of March. This article is about Black History Month, but these sentiments extend beyond the Gregorian calendar. Minding your business should be observed all the time, and minding Black business is a most egregious sin.
Any editing of this article for publication purposes is, in my eyes, an act of explicit racism.
Gideon Fortune is a 21-year-old mass communication senior from New York, NY, and Entertainment Editor for The Reveille.