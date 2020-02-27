I’ll be the first to say it: religion is basically a king cake.

King cake and religion are both known for their variety, with individuals having their own preference of flavor and worship. Furthermore, just as good king cake has its flavoring baked evenly throughout the entire desert, religion needs to be an essential, consistent component of an individual.

When properly executed, good religion and king cake have the meticulous craftsmanship of their inward constitution reflected on the surface of their being, as if to tell the world, “You’re gonna love what I have, it’s to die for.” The only difference: the religious display is something greater than just frosting and sprinkles.

Thus, it is unendingly frustrating when political leaders use religion as a mere prop for political favor. While I cannot judge the hearts and souls of political candidates, based off the candidates in the leading campaigns, religion in today’s presidential politics is equivalent to plain, unflavored king cake.

Sure, these plain king cake people, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, all try to put on a façade of deeper fulfillment. However, after taking the first investigative bite into the character of the plain-cake politicians, you discover that the candidate's religion is absent anywhere beyond the surface frosting. It is at that point one realizes that in both political proclamations of religion and king cake, a drink will be needed to wash everything down before the parade is over.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has only recently started to claim that he is a proud Jewish American, after years of vaguely referencing his religion, saying things like “somebody with my background.” Sanders’ pride in being Jewish came only after his recent boycott of an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, which he deemed as racist.

While Sanders may be a full-fledged ethnic Jewish man, any claim of Sanders piously practicing the Jewish faith and supporting Jewish values is unsupported by evidence. Rather, some of the most prominent figureheads who advocate for Sanders have made openly anti-Semitic comments in the past, yet Bernie happily accepts their endorsements. These figureheads include Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar, who recently promoted Jewish slurs, saying that the Jews have “…hypnotized the world” and that Republicans were funded by Jewish money.

Pete Buttigieg, who likes to pull out his Christian card in debates and interviews whenever he possibly can, is also guilty of this. While being in a gay marriage does not invalidate him or his love for his partner, most Christian faiths, much less Jewish and Muslim sects, do not recognize same-sex marriages and consider same-sex relationships sinful.

Additionally, Pete Buttigieg supports late-term abortion and does not believe in any time-based restrictions on aborting a child, a stance that contradicts nearly all Judeo-Christian teachings. Therefore many Christians cannot relate with Buttigieg, as his beliefs counter mainstream Christian religion.

Finally, there is Donald Trump, who has stated before that he is a Presbyterian. Trump’s actions tend to conflict with the values Christians try to uphold. Trump has had several wives; Trump has had an affair with an adult film actress and Trump is famous for his less-than-friendly business personality.

Trump is no better than Sanders or Buttigieg in demonstrating his faith. Trump’s only redemption is that his administration has made it possible for mainstream Judeo-Christian values to take over the current political sphere, for example helping to expand the March for Life movement.

Of course, I cannot fully judge someone else’s religious purity. As a Catholic, I could definitely benefit from more visits to the confessional myself. However, anyone with observational skills can see, these politicians are using religion as a political prop. While the United States does not need to have pastors and deacons fill the chambers of Congress and state legislatures, the American public can demand more from their leaders than shallow religious displays, attempts to pander for votes.

Brett Landry is a 21-year-old political communication senior from Bayou Petit Caillou.