Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.