There is a lot going on in the world right now, so it's easy to forget that a month ago a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Cameron Parish. It seems the media was on the ground the day the storm hit and left the next. But just because the cameras aren't there doesn't mean everything is OK.
The scene in Lake Charles is a disaster.
Unless you see the city firsthand, it is hard to really understand what those who live there are going through. Pictures don't do it justice. Two weeks ago, I was luckily able to visit ground zero and assist in relief efforts with a group of students from our University's own Christ the King Catholic Church.
Before I left, I prayed I could be a sign of hope for the residents struggling with loss of life and livelihood in the area. I already had my mind made up that this was going to be a depressing day and that the people I met were going to be upset — they had every right to be.
Yet I could not have been more wrong. The scene itself was indeed depressing; in many ways, Lake Charles still looks like a developing world. The power was out, food and water was limited and there was debris just about everywhere you looked.
The people, however, were the complete opposite. If not for the power lines snapped in half and fallen trees everywhere, you would almost think nothing had ever happened.
On a day I should have been giving the residents of Lake Charles hope, they were the ones giving it to me.
I spoke with several people to hear about what the past month has been like for them. Many drive into Lake Charles every day, do as much to help as they can and then drive several hours back to the places they evacuated to. They do it day after day, and yet not a single person I met complained.
Given everything that has happened this year, it would have been so easy for the people of Lake Charles to give up. With businesses in the community hurt from the pandemic and nothing but debris left of their homes, residents could have chosen to relocate their lives and never look back.
Thankfully, that's not the way they do it in Lake Charles.
"Give up" is not a phrase in their vocabulary. They have found a way, and will continue to find ways, to get through this together. Whether it is by picking up debris, handing out meals or keeping the resource centers stocked, the people of Lake Charles know how to get things done.
Right now the rest of the country should be looking to this city as an example. There is no denying this year has been rough for all of us. Giving up amid hard times is often the convenient thing to do but it is almost never the right one. That trip to Lake Charles taught me that if you love something, there is no doubt that it is worth fighting for.
Now I must make a plea to anyone my readers. Although Lake Charles has made a lot of progress over the last month, there is still much to be done. They need our help. If you can, make a trip over there and give first-hand assistance. If you can't make it there personally, donate money or other resources — and if that is not possible, pray for the people of Lake Charles.
Let them know that the rest of their state and country are with them. Their resilience and will to help one another will get them through this. Never doubt that there is hope even in the most unexpected of places.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans.