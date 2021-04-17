Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Sunday, April 25. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 39.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is nearing crest at 39.0 feet and will begin falling later today. The river will fall below moderate stage by Wednesday and is expected to fall below flood stage in late April. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&