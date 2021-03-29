Music is powerful. It always has been.
There’s a mystical quality music possess that connects us to the souls of artists. It allows us to express ourselves through the lyrical poetry of others. Whether we want to be brought to tears by the melancholy of Bob Dylan or feel energized by the stadium rock of Elton John, music is one of the most powerful tools to influence our hearts and minds.
Music can also say the right thing at the right time for the right people. That’s what punk rock and its subgenres are all about: providing a mouthpiece for those who are frustrated with the world.
Since the mid-1970s, the punk rock mentality has been all about pushing back against the establishment; going your own way in a world mired by conformity. No matter who holds power, there’s always going to be someone who decides they need to say how they feel, and sometimes the only appropriate outlet is through song.
An inherently political art form, punk rock has long been defined by anti-fascist themes. Coming to prominence during the Cold War, when anything deemed anti-capitalist was seen as treasonous, bands like The Dead Kennedys wrote songs like “Lynch the Landlord” and “Nazi Punks F— Off.”
One thing punk rock isn’t is conservative. On the contrary, it is actively antithetical to conservatism. The main targets of punk rock and subgenres like pop-punk were and are anti-progressive politicians; Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the '80s, and more recently, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Trump.
Punk rock went beyond the protest songs of the '60s and into an active critique of the establishment. It wasn’t enough for art to quietly comment on the issues at hand. People had to be loud and blatant about what was bothering society. Gone were the days of “Revolution” by The Beatles; in its place, The Clash’s “Revolution Rock," calling listeners to “smash up your seats and rock to this brand-new beat.”
Punk rock and the counter-culture movement it embraced was all about calling for the upheaval of the system itself, not just the little policy changes that come with bipartisan politics. An international movement, punk’s anti-establishment message stretched from the United Kingdom to America and Australia with bands like Sex Pistols, The Ramones and The Saints, respectively.
Even today, the leftist ideology of bands like Sex Pistols, Dead Kennedys and Black Flag ring more important than ever, with not much real change coming since the days of Reagan and Thatcher.
The 2000s experienced a return to punk with the influx of pop-punk bands like Green Day — whose album “American Idiot” spoke to the aimless nature of modernity — rebelling against the political and social apparatus of post-9/11 America.
For someone coming into their own politically and becoming more and more estranged from mainstream partisan politics, punk rock has been a digestible gateway into thinking about things outside of the political binary.
In a sort of endogenous problem, the pandemic pushed me both to punk rock and anti-establishment politics at the same time, an ouroboros of influences on my political and social identity.
I’ve even noticed this critical punk rock mentality in mediums outside of music. Shows like “Deadly Class” — and the comic of the same name — use punk music and mentality as a backdrop for a story about “changing the world with a bullet.”
The writer of both the comic and the show, Rick Remender, is a self-proclaimed punk millennial who grew up in the punk height of the '80s and infuses his work with punk sensibilities such as anti-establishment critiques of capitalism.
Another comic with an attitude parallel to the punk rock spirit is 2000 AD’s “Judge Dredd.” An anti-establishment parody of Thatcher-era politics — and, by extension, the politics of Reagan, — the British comic grew simultaneously with the rise of punk rock.
Even outside of punk and punk-inspired art, the mentality behind it prevails. In an instance of convergent evolution, the hip-hop legacy that started with Public Enemy spoke to the same revolutionary spirit punk embodies.
"Punk never went anywhere, but its spirit is now embodied by hip-hop," BBC's Thomas Hobbs wrote in 2019 of the modern movement of punk-inspired hip-hop.
Outside of the political critique punk provides, it also fosters an attitude of creativity and freedom not found in many other corners of art. Punk rock is less of a genre and more of an attitude; one all about speaking one’s truth by any means necessary.
Take The Clash and their 1979 album “London Calling”: it runs the gambit from personal ballads like “Jimmy Jazz” to powerfully resonant rock anthems like “Death or Glory.”
Why? Because that’s what best told their story. It wasn't about a cohesive sound but about freedom from the shackles of conformity.
“Being an ex-new wave and punk radio DJ, one of the things that pulls me into those genres is the free expression and liberation from many of the trends of the time, that feeling that any four guys from nowhere can play whatever they feel like,” graphic design senior Will Stark explained. “Punk never felt like a single sound to me. Rather, it’s an internal feeling or mindset that you should be able to express yourself regardless of what society deems acceptable.”
After a pandemic brought class inequities to the forefront and once again revealed the lengths those in power will take to keep their constituents under their boots, the mentality behind punk rock seems to once again be front and center.
Even after what many thought was the most conservative administration since Reagan left office, there are still issues plaguing our society that need the loud, aggressively creative jolt that punk provides.
That punk rock attitude isn’t dead; with the help of a global pandemic, it's finally waking up.
Domenic Purdy is a 20-year-old journalism sophomore from Prairieville.