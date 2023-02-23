Editor's note: This column is satire.
Americans, regardless of political affiliation, feel that the conditions around them are worsening. Things are being taken away, leaving citizens to wonder what they can do to recover what's been lost. They should focus on reversing the change that started it all, Coca-Cola’s decision to remove cocaine from its formula in 1903.
The decision violated the spirit of freedom, a despicable move for the quintessential American company. Coca-Cola is so American one could argue that it should be nationalized to restore the formula to its former glory. The move would be a win for civil liberty and also make Joe Biden the largest drug dealer in the world.
Instead of being taken out by a gust of wind Biden could go out like Tony Montana. Or perhaps Biden’s syndicate would more closely resemble that depicted in another Al Pacino movie, with Biden taking the role of Vito Corleone and Hunter Biden taking the role of Michael. The country would move away from elections and keep things in the family, giving Hunter a chance to create his version with his preferred variety of cocaine, crack, when he takes power.
Movie references aside, Americans should consider the benefits that would come from cocaine being returned to the coke recipe. The restoration would solve issues that could potentially overtake the importance of when Kendall Jenner ended racism with Pepsi.
The opioid epidemic has been ravishing America, but an alternative drug that could be consumed easily would alleviate some of the issues. The government is never going to make any substantial changes to healthcare. There's too much money to be made by the private sector for anything resembling single-payer to ever come to fruition. Instead of seeking life-extending care, Americans could adopt a live fast, die young approach that is a lot more affordable for the country.
Americans feel more and more isolated every day, which has led to an exacerbation of already existing issues. People aren't talking to each other as much, leaving gaps in their understanding to be filled by sensationalized and exaggerated news coverage. The resulting division has led to the creation and growth of toxic organizations.
The only thing that will reverse this effect is a strengthened sense of community, and what would be better at fostering that kind of community than a party drug delivered in the form of a sweet beverage? There would be less spreading of division if the purveyors and consumers of it always felt like throwing down.
Returning to the subject of movies, the films referenced earlier are from an era of better movies. An era where the directors were doing mountains of cocaine. It's rumored that Brian De Palma determined the amount of cocaine on Tony Montana’s desk by collecting his daily intake in one spot. While it's true that filmmakers haven't stopped doing cocaine, there is a direct correlation between how much is being done and the quality of movies.
The benefits of returning Coca-Cola to its former glory are clear. Any red-blooded freedom-loving patriot should write their representatives or visit them directly by storming the Capitol again.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication major from Springfield, Virginia.