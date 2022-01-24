The Quad is home to the heart of campus—and also some of the university’s most neglected buildings.
The Quad is a historic area frequented by most students. Almost every student will take at least one class in the Quad during their time at the university. It is also home to the largest library on campus.
Buildings surrounding the Quad like Lockett, Allen, Coates and Himes are known for their outdated classrooms. Broken air conditioners and leaky ceilings are commonplace.
The Quad has not seen a full renovation in decades, Assistant Vice President of Planning, Design and Construction Roger Husser said. And according to the LSU Master Plan, major improvements aren’t coming anytime soon.
The LSU Master Plan lays out all of the university’s future plans for renovation and construction. According to the plan, projects are prioritized based on academic priority and building condition.
The future plan for the Quad includes tearing down the library and rebuilding it in a different location and demolishing Lockett Hall. However, several projects are prioritized before the Quad renovation and funding is still needed. This means it will likely be years before the Quad is fully renovated.
Considering the high student traffic in the Quad and the notorious dysfunction of its buildings, the university’s choice to prioritize other renovation projects is confusing.
The deterioration of the Quad is in stark contrast to the newer buildings on the edge of campus like the Business Education Complex and Patrick F. Taylor Hall.
The LSU website describes the BEC as a world-class teaching facility with new designs that blend modern glass, metal and stone. The BEC is equipped with the latest technology and spaces for learning and collaboration.
According to the LSU website, PFT was renovated in 2014 and was a $144 million project. Students at PFT have access to state-of-the-art labs and even a 3D printer. The most innovative technology buildings in the Quad have to offer are good old-fashioned projectors.
Although buildings like the BEC and PFT are major-specific, students campus-wide should have access to modern technology and functional spaces.
One of the university’s most recent renovations was Memorial Tower. According to the LSU Master Plan, this was a $10 million project. If renovations are truly based on academic priority and building condition, this was a puzzling project choice.
Husser said that Memorial Tower was in “very poor condition,” but I am not sure what could be worse than ceiling tiles collapsing in three different classrooms in Lockett Hall back in 2019.
It seems like the university is prioritizing projects that will impress donors and prospective students. Because of the Quad’s somewhat hidden location, it is easy to push off renovations.
“Smaller, ongoing repairs and maintenance within the Quad will continue as we await this full renovation,” Husser said.
While the university working to repair the Quad is a positive step, the buildings deserve a full renovation to match the beautiful landscaping. This could be a chance for donors to give to a project that would benefit all students.
Lura Stabiler is a 21-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.