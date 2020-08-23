So far this year has brought a host of unprecedented events in need of creative solutions. Unfortunately for the LSU community, however, the University's administration has come up short time and time again.
Rather than move all classes online for student safety, the University has opted to attempt a mixture of online and in-person classes this semester. This poses some major questions for students and faculty members. Is it safe to return to campus at the risk of infecting others? How difficult will it be to keep up with online classes?
But one of the biggest problems is a matter of logistics: where are students supposed to go to take their online classes?
At first glance, the University’s answer might seem reasonable. They’ve set up "Quiet Zone" spaces where students can take online classes from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The spaces are spread throughout campus with locations in the Quad, the Library, the Student Union, Williams Hall, Tureaud Hall and the Electrical Engineering building.
Instead of taking their online classes at home, students can now do their work inside of traditional classroom spaces. A year ago this would have been an excellent innovation, but given the circumstances, it's just wholly counterintuitive to student safety. Even with social distancing and mask protocols in place, encouraging students to gather in these conditions is a terrible idea. Instead of keeping campus safe, we're creating 12 new hot spots for viral transmission.
Communal study spaces on campus defeat the point of having virtual classes. Professors made the decision to move their classes online to protect themselves and their students from infection, but with the University's "Quiet Zones," many of those same students will be exposed to the virus anyway.
With a reported 33 positive test results as of Aug. 23, it’s obvious the administration's plan is not sustainable. If we're already seeing cases before classes have even started, there is no hope we’ll even make it to Thanksgiving break before the University is forced to shut down campus yet again.
As if a global pandemic wasn’t reason enough for campus to shut down, Louisiana is now facing warnings of two concurrent hurricanes coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.
As always, as soon as a big storm approaches, locals rush stores for food, water and medicine in case of a power outage or other emergency. Preparedness is important, of course, but the increased interaction between people in crowded stores will undoubtedly lead to a major spike in cases.
Amidst back-to-school preparations, with thousands swarming the University for move-in day, the coronavirus is no doubt alive and well on campus. What takes place over the next few weeks will affect not only the LSU community but the city of Baton Rouge as a whole.
While staying home for online classes may seem like an inconvenience or bore, it's better than putting yourself and others at potential risk of infection. Before you head into one of these rooms, take a moment to think:
How irresponsible are you willing to allow the administration to be? How irresponsible are you willing to be yourself? Do you really want to be part of the reason this community suffers?
So do what's best for the community -- stay home, wear your masks if you have to go out and remember to hold the University accountable for its actions.
While students certainly appreciate the University trying to look out for us, we would appreciate it even more if they looked away from their bank statements long enough to realize “Quiet Zones” simply won’t help anything.
Marie Plunkett is a 21-year-old Classical Studies senior from New Orleans, LA.