Reading has always been a hobby recommended to people of all ages, but the extent of its benefits isn’t always known.
Numerous studies have proven the benefits of reading both neurologically and mentally: reading regularly can significantly improve your brain function and mental health.
Brain scans showed that brain connectivity increased throughout the reading period and for days afterward, according to a Healthline article about the benefits of reading books.
These changes are most noticeable in the somatosensory cortex, which is the part of the brain that responds to physical sensations, according to Healthline.
A 2013 study focused on the long and short term effects of reading on the brain showed that the brain’s connectivity is elevated while reading and for a period of time after reading.
This shows neurologically that reading is a positive thing for people to partake in, but many other studies focus on different positive effects of reading habitually.
A 2013 study on how reading fiction improves theory of mind showed that reading literary fiction led to better theory of mind compared to reading any other genre, meaning they can better understand other people.
Reading is often recognized as beneficial because it helps people have a large and growing vocabulary.
In a 2015 study on the effects that reading has on vocabulary, researchers found that “the prediction that reading skill could be associated with rate of vocabulary growth is based on the premise that reading development could potentially have a significant effect on a child’s exposure to novel words.”
There's no better feeling than being able to say exactly how you're feeling at any given time with an array of words and descriptions at your disposal.
While all of these benefits show how good reading is as a hobby, as a full-time college student with multiple part-time jobs, I find little time to actually read.
I love reading books, and I plan to read many each year, but realistically I struggle to find time to actually sit down with one given my workload.
Other students have expressed the same feeling, such as Maia Moretto, a psychology senior.
“I have in the past used reading as a coping mechanism, I feel like reading things that I am interested in allows me to calm down and focus on solely the words of the book and not worry about outside factors," Moretto said.
Moretto said she often turns to reading as a stress reliever.
She mainly enjoys reading romance novels, crime series or collections of poems.
“Sadly, with the course load of college at the moment I am not allowed as much time as I’d like to read," Moretto said, "but I definitely look forward to my free days to enjoy a good book.”
Other students, while they enjoy reading, don’t use it to help with stress.
Patrick O’Neill, psychology junior, said while he finds reading to be relaxing, he does not read when he's feeling stressed.
He typically enjoys dystopian fiction novels and informational books for fun, but unfortunately he struggles to find enough time out side of classes to enjoy the hobby.
It's important to try to find time for reading and other hobbies, and I find comfort in knowing that there will be more time for them once I'm out of college.
Next time you find yourself bored with nothing to do or on a break from school, try picking up a book. It might help you more than you would think.
