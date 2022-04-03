March Madness has always been the highlight of most people's March. Every year people get hyped about trying to win their bracket challenge or trying to predict them all to get that perfect bracket.

We all know the odds of getting a perfect bracket are incredibly slim, but that’s the best part to March. The next best thing are the upsets when a lower seed beats a higher seed. There were plenty of upsets this year in March, but none bigger than Saint Peters’ run to the Elite Eight.

The Peacocks were doubted from the start as a No. 15 seed, only getting in from winning their conference tournament. Their first matchup was against Kentucky, a giant from the SEC. Kentucky also had a Player of the Year candidate on their side, but it wasn’t enough to beat Cinderella.

In an inspiring effort, Saint Peters kept battling to beat Kentucky in overtime. Players like Doug Edert took social media by storm with his amazing moustache and performance. His popularity won him a NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Peacocks had become the internet’s Cinderella of the year. Their next matchup was against Murray State, another team with big aspirations for the tourney.

They once again put in another inspired performance which began to really boost their popularity. They had become the third 15 seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen and how sweet it was.

Saint Peters was aiming to become the first 15 seed to make the Elite Eight, but standing in their way was Purdue, led by future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey. Saint Peters once again gave everything they had, and, after a last second shot by Purdue fell short, they had done it.

A small school from New Jersey was the first team to ever reach the Elite Eight as a 15 seed. With this accomplishment they had the whole sporting world on their side. Their next game would be against blue blood UNC.

At some point though, the clock was going to strike midnight for Cinderella. The Peacocks fell to the tar heels 69-49.

After falling against UNC in the Elite Eight, everyone applauded their effort. Coach Shaheen Holloway was bombarded with questions post game about his future. His stock had grown astronomically with this improbable run.

"I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about these 15 young men whose heart is down,” Holloway told reporters, showing the kind of coach he is.

Saint Peters’ had done what no other team had done in the past. Once again showing the beauty of March Madness.

The team's whole run proves why this is the best postseason tournament in sports. It is a real shame that the NCAA can’t expand the college football playoff to have more teams, as this tournament, as well as the women’s tournament, produces some of the best stories in sports.

Hopefully when the time comes again to debate on the expansion of the playoff, they will look at the success of March Madness and choose to expand their playoff to at least eight teams.