Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Comite River At Comite Joor Rd affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia, Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Comite River At Comite Joor Rd. * From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground. &&