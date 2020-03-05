The usual sounds of screaming preachers and Greek philanthropies asking for money have been replaced; Free Speech Plaza has become a battleground between Student Government campaigns vying for the attention of prospective voters.
The beginning of active campaigning brings new SG energy to the campus, energy that is unmatched the rest of the year. Active campaigning week is a hectic time where campaigns who have put in hours of preparation finally try to make their mark on campus before the general elections. The elections may seem trivial, but they are incredibly important for the campus.
The elected Student Body President, along with senior staff members appointed by the president, acts as the voice of the student body, speaking to administration on behalf of all students. Some years, including this year, the president can even serve on the LSU Board of Supervisors.
The University’s SG has a storied history dating back to 1926, with a notable campus presence ever since. As the representative body for the student population, SG has a responsibility to fight for students, for their wants and needs. However, the last few years have been marked by grand promises from campaigns in the spring, followed by inaction from newly elected figures in the fall.
Prospective candidates propose bold initiatives to impress potential voters, but these initiatives have failed to materialize in recent years. It is time we start holding our student leaders accountable and demand realistic initiatives which are actually implemented.
In 2016, Faircloth and Landry with the "Forward" campaign stated that their initiatives were all going to be completed. One of the main initiatives touted by the eventual winners was "Contraflow in the Know," a system that would inform University students about contraflow after football games through text.
Despite hopeful aspirations, this key part of the Forward campaign never materialized. This pattern can be seen year after year, as large promises are followed up with disappointing realities. University students deserve more from their SG than Lil Dicky, finals fuel and unfulfilled promises.
Other SG associations across the Southeastern Conference have made incredible strides to implement change on their campuses. The University of Arkansas’s SG has a program called Safe Ride, where Arkansas students on campus can receive transportation away from any uncomfortable situation. The University of Florida has a free legal service program staffed by paid attorneys, as well as a bike repair program, both organized by the school’s SG.
The LSU SG should emulate these universities. We should expect more from our elected leaders. The organization has a historic precedent of making waves and creating change, but the last few administrations have not lived up to the example set by previous generations, or even up to the standards of other SEC schools.
There has been a high bar set by administrations across the country, and by years past. Students must be responsible with their votes and educate themselves on the potential candidates and their initiatives. We need to vote for the candidates who are pushing realistic change, and hold them accountable after election season. Don’t settle for the status quo when there is so much change that needs to happen.
Cory Koch is a 20-year-old political science senior from Alexandria, Louisiana.