Politics and love can sometimes have a complicated relationship. Whenever you agree with your partner politically, things are great. When you disagree, not so much—at least, most of the time.
According to a 2017 research survey, 29% of Americans in relationships said that the political climate was causing tension between them and their partner. The importance of political preference has become more important in dating since 2016 due to the ever-increasing polarization and demonization of the parties.
Personally, I find it hard to relate deeply and have a sense of togetherness with people that I vehemently disagree with—Republicans.
In my mind, Republicans represent the antithesis of a person that I would want as part of my life. From their disregard for funding higher education institutions like LSU, to their insistence for criminalizing abortion and continuing to lock people up for marijuana offenses, Republicans hold beliefs I find abhorrent.
Besides values, another sticking point in my mind is the Republican Party’s new favorite pastime of praising former President Donald Trump. Anyone who bases their political views around the rantings of a man who can't admit he lost an election is a non-starter to me.
According to the same 2017 survey, more than 1 in 5 Americans, including 35% of Millennials, know a couple whose marriage or relationship has been negatively impacted specifically due to Trump’s election in 2016.
In short, Trump has screwed up a lot of relationships, y'all.
Obviously, some people have found a way to accept wildly differing political views, with Democratic strategist James Carville and Republican consultant Mary Matalin instantly coming to mind. I'm not sure I could do it myself, especially considering how involved each of them is in politics, but I commend them for their strength.
In a perfect world, differing political views would not be a deciding factor in love. But, we don’t live in a perfect world. After all, your political beliefs say a lot about your perspective on not just contemporary politics but also guiding values and life choices. So maybe it’s not an awful thing that intense partisanship is bringing relationships with differing political values to an end.
This Valentine’s Day, I am wishing you all well in your love-finding adventure, but if you are anything like me, you are going to want to stick to people who share your political views.
Charlie Stephens is a 21-year-old political communication junior from Baton Rouge.