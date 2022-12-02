I’ve seen almost every movie and show from the Marvel Comics Universe. While there have been some nods to feminism in the MCU, most have come off as out of place.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” released on Disney Plus in August 2022, is a departure from that. The show touches on feminist issues like the double standards between men and women, the questioning and undermining women face, and the fear and anger common to everyday life for women.
These issues, which are not always mentioned in the media, and are rarely talked about, are important for girls to see while growing up. Seeing these issues brought up, in the MCU no less, is inspiring as a woman.
Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk. After an accident, Banner’s blood enters Walters’ bloodstream, turning her into a Hulk.
Walters doesn’t want to be seen as a hero. She wants to ignore this part of her life and continue being an attorney. But when she is forced into the spotlight, she’s fired from the law firm she was working at.
Now, although she is highly qualified, Walters is rejected by numerous firms because she’s too high-profile, even though that wasn’t by her choice. When Walters is finally offered a job, she is required to stay in her “She-Hulk” form the entire time she is at work.
The show has quirky jokes and fourth-wall breaks, which can feel a bit weird as she speaks directly to the audience, but it brings up multiple issues that the protagonist faces simply for being a woman.
Before she was fired, she worked with a narcissistic man who stole credit for all her successes. He speaks about women as if they are objects made for him to conquer, and he acts as if he deserves to have a woman simply for being a man.
As a woman, I have experienced my fair share of men who believe they deserve it all. Whether it's a peer who thought they were better than me because I'm a woman or a teacher telling me I can't do something as well as a man, most women have dealt with men who think they are better than them.
Another feminist issue is introduced when she’s given the name “She-Hulk,” a play-off of her Avenger cousin’s name. This name, having a female pronoun in the name, was given when a random news reporter called her it, and it stuck. Women are often seen in society as simple extensions of men, whether it’s a father, brother or husband. She-Hulk’s name represents that experience.
A feminist topic brought up in the first episode that’s not always spoken about is the pressure women face to control their emotions, especially in front of men or in professional settings, so as not be dismissed as overly emotional.
Banner, who struggled with controlling the Hulk for a decade, is shocked to see that his cousin is able to control her transformation and emotions so well. In response to Bruce saying she will need to control her anger and fear, Walters says, “Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing.”
As a woman, Walters is questioned in everything she does. She’s attacked for flaunting her powers, though all she did was have them. Her credibility is constantly questioned by reporters and colleagues, something the male avengers seem to have never dealt with.
These infuriating circumstances are common for women in their everyday lives. Women are used to being told they can’t do something because of their gender. They’re accustomed to being questioned no matter how qualified they are. And many of them know the feeling of being accused of showing off and facing men’s jealousy.
The show also touches on how women are treated while trying to date.
When Walters makes a dating profile, she gets a few matches who end up being jerks, insulting her throughout the date and acting as though she should be thankful for just being there.
When Walters creates an account as She-Hulk, she’s flooded with matches. But these dates go badly in a different way. She’s fetishized by each person she goes out with, though some are more obvious than others. She had a wonderful date once, but when she woke up no longer in her She-Hulk form, her date left and said she “wasn’t his type.”
While “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has some corny and questionable scenes, the overall message of feminism is clearly conveyed. The show's take on male entitlement, women handling emotions and women being questioned and discriminated against are things that need to be brought up more in the media.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was enjoyable to watch as a woman who loves Marvel and the best call to feminism seen in the MCU so far.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Destrehan.