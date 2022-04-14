There are so many misconceptions about homelessness and panhandling in this country that giving a few dollars to a homeless person while on the road is a controversial topic.
Many believe that the few dollars homeless people collect from panhandling will be used for drugs or alcohol. While this is not always incorrect, people should consider the other necessities the money is often used for like a meal or a decent place to sleep at night.
When people are struggling and begging for help, it is not an appropriate time to make judgments. The signs city officials planted in 2021 around Baton Rouge interstate exits only contribute to the negative stigma around homelessness.
The original language of the sign read, “Your generosity could lead to a fatality. To help the needy, donate to local charities.” The sign then listed a link: www.brhelp.org.
Not only was the link listed incorrect, but the language was aggressive.
Recently, the sign was changed to, “For traffic safety please don’t give to persons in the roadway," and the link was fixed.
There are already so many negative connotations that come with homelessness. These signs now make homeless people out to be traffic hazards.
While it is positive that the signs were fixed to reflect the correct link, it is not very convenient to type in a link while you are driving. It also a bit contradictory to encourage people to get on their phones while driving when the supposed purpose of the signs is for traffic safety.
These signs are extremely performative. From the language of the sign, it seems like they are an attempt to help homeless people. They are intended to drive more money towards the Homeless Prevention Coalition, which in the grand scheme of things sounds like a great program to provide a larger number of homeless people with case workers and housing.
However, these signs are the only thing driving attention towards the Homeless Prevention Coalition. The only proof of the existence of The Homeless Prevention Coalition is small links on some signs near interstate exits.
There is very little information available online about the coalition. There is a press release provided by the mayor’s office and the website with very basic information and initiatives. There has not been any news or updates on efforts made by the coalition in a year.
Unless the mayor’s office has a legitimate plan to help the homeless population or promote the Homeless Prevention Coalition in more valuable ways, they should not be using signs to sway people from helping a person in need.
Lura Stabiler is a 22-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.