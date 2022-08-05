During this year’s legislative session, Louisiana lawmakers approved a task force to study tenure in state universities following a trend of similar legislation in other traditionally right-leaning states.

Sen. Stewart Cathey introduced the legislation—SCR 6—creating the task force and it largely flew under the radar throughout the process, not receiving a single nay vote until the last step of the legislative process—the House Chamber.

A bipartisan group of 30 representatives recognized the foundational role that tenure plays in making Louisiana universities the world-class learning institutions they are.

Louisiana Legislature approves task force to study tenure BATON ROUGE–The House gave final passage Monday to a resolution to study tenure policies at …

Unfortunately, their colleagues were more motivated by political desires rather than protecting education and academic discovery in a state that has consistently struggled to prioritize higher education at every turn.

Faculty and higher education stakeholders across the state immediately began sounding alarms at the blatant attempts to attack academic freedoms that mimic those of other conservative states intent on reshaping the entire American education system.

They found an unlikely ally in House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who after missing the legislative deadline to appoint members to the task force exclusively named representatives who voted against the measure.

It was a welcome surprise for the people of Louisiana who continue to strive to maintain world-class universities like the flagship here at LSU.

UL System President Jim Henderson was also able to reach an agreement with Cathey to add additional faculty members to the panel, likely ensuring that the final report will hold a favorable view on tenure despite its chair—Cathey—being publicly opposed.

Cathey’s resolution repeats tired talking points of “political, ideological… indoctrination” on college campuses as one of the driving thoughts behind the legislation.

That’s a tough case to make for one of the most conservative flagship universities in the country.

Despite our many disagreements, I commend the speaker for taking a stand in support of tenure protections in Louisiana that help to protect knowledge and ensure that the state’s brain drain does not continue.

His decision could possibly be the difference between keeping our best and brightest in the state or allowing our peer universities to poach them away along with their research dollars and expertise.

The unnecessary tenure task force pushed by Cathey may not mark an immediate end to the academic protections it provides yet it should be a warning of what is to come in the over-politized landscape of public higher education.

The flagship and its leaders have a responsibility to protect Louisiana’s academic enterprise from extreme politicians like Cathey

Cathey and his fellow travelers will not stop at this task force in their quest to meddle in university affairs and follow in the footsteps of extremist politicians in other right-leaning states.

Going along to get along is not an acceptable response.

Charlie Stephens is a 21-year-old political communication senior from Baton Rouge