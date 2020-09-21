This pandemic is not over.
As of Sept. 20, the University has reported over 750 total cases of coronavirus on campus and 928 new cases statewide.
So if the number of active cases is clearly on the rise with no sign of slowing down, why are there so many Snapchat stories featuring typical college parties of 50+ people crammed into small venues?
Even before the return to campus, when lockdown was more widespread, many college students seemed to instinctively disobey health and safety guidelines. As early as July, students in Alabama were accused of throwing “COVID parties” that became virus-spreading hubs.
Campuses reopening is when the real issues started, however. The week before classes begin is typically considered open season for college parties across the nation.
These parties, including ones on our campus, regularly break regulations, particularly the capacity limits on social gatherings. Until our recent move into phase three on Sept. 11, phase two regulations stated that "settings of more than 50 people... may not be practical." Many parties operating over capacity occurred within the phase two window.
Videos of these parties are horror shows for anyone who remotely cares about slowing the spread of the virus and curbing the effects of the pandemic. Crowded apartments, communal drinks, a distinct lack of masks and a general disregard for the health crisis at hand generally characterize these college parties.
The University has “pledged to do its part” to uphold regulations for these gatherings, but its "part" mainly consists of empty gestures, like advising students to adhere to capacity limits and state regulations. Simply asking college students to stop doing something, especially something as ingrained in their culture as partying, is futile, even during a pandemic.
While the University is partially to blame for their lack of accountability and proactive attitude towards these gatherings, a larger portion of the blame falls on the attendees of these parties.
Students who attend parties where they do not know who has or has not been exposed to COVID-19 should be held responsible for their reckless behavior.
It doesn't just affect the campus environment. Anyone these individuals interact with after attending regulation-breaking events could be put at risk, and at no fault of their own. Throwing parties in the age of a global pandemic is not only dangerous but selfish and inconsiderate of one's entire community.
While it may be impossible to completely stop gatherings from occurring on college campuses like our own, we can all do our part to ensure we attend gatherings in a safe and responsible manner. Only go to parties if you are confident in the health status of the attendees; even then, try your best to limit attendance to a manageable number.
College is a time to explore new frontiers of social and intellectual enlightenment, but in our current era, we must make sure to explore these frontiers safely and with the utmost regard for our communities.
Stop the spread, follow regulations and, most importantly, don’t be stupid. Try using some of that newfound intellectual enlightenment to make the right decision, and avoid those large, irresponsible gatherings.
Domenic Purdy is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Prairieville.