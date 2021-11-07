"It is a weak point in the theory of representative government as now organized and administered, that a large portion of the voting people are permanently disenfranchised." – President James Garfield
Redistricting is the process by which our elected officials ensure their constituency is still adequately represented through previously-drawn electoral districts. However, as noted by President Garfield, the process is tainted with the promise of partisan gain and individual political advancement.
The process of redistricting is already in full swing, with the Louisiana legislature dispersed on a statewide roadshow to educate the state’s citizens on the process and how they can become more involved in it.
Despite these seemingly educational civic intentions, the roadshow thus far has just been a series of taxpayer-sponsored photo-ops for legislative Republicans to position themselves for the upcoming 2023 statewide elections.
Nonetheless, it is important to remain engaged in the process to ensure that as few shenanigans as possible are pulled on Louisiana voters. In the 2021 legislative session, Republicans voted down redistricting reform measures that would have streamlined the process and also allowed for more equitable representation of the sizeable African American population in the state.
“Legislation that would have required equal populations and expanded the number of state Supreme Court districts to offer more minority representation failed to pass last session,” as reported by the Louisiana Illuminator.
The legislature has no intention of holding itself accountable. We the citizens must hold their feet to the fire to ensure that this process is done in a way that will make Louisiana proud, not continue our reputation of political manipulation.
There are fortunately some bright spots emerging in the redistricting process. The Associated Press reports an unprecedented interest in redistricting the Louisiana Supreme Court, which hasn’t seen change to its district lines in a quarter of a century.
While there is hope for a successful redistricting session, the only way to ensure it is done fairly is to make your voice heard. You can attend the redistricting roadshow in-person, or submit electronic comments at this link.
Our legislators will stop at Southern University in Baton Rouge on November 16; I implore you to attend. To find more details and prepare for the event, check out the legislature’s redistricting page at https://redist.legis.la.gov/
Charlie Stephens is a 21-year-old political communication junior from Baton Rouge.