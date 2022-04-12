Student Government elections are over, and our newly-elected student body president and vice president will soon take power.
So, first, congratulations to Lizzie Shaw and Nick St. Mary on their new positions as the voices of the student body to not only the university administration but the broader community surrounding the university.
Lots of students don’t realize the full scope of SG’s role on campus and in the broader community.
One of the main responsibilities of SG is spending certain fees to accomplish initiatives or create programming for students. The organization controls nearly $300,000 in student fees, both directly and indirectly, through their annual budget and various, internally-appointed committees.
Students are becoming increasingly aware of the financial power of SG, but this responsibility is dwarfed by another crucial duty: advocating for the university and the students that call it home.
Recent SG administrations largely abandoned their duty to fight for the interests of students at the administration-level and at the Capitol.
The apathy in SG to stand up to the administration and legislators who craft policies and budgets that hurt their constituents has materially affected our university and its ability to be the best place it can be for the over 30,000 students here.
The student body president can be a powerful check on the university administration through informal discussions with individual administrators. Even more influential is the student body president's voting power on the Board of Supervisors, which can be used to introduce and advocate for policy and budgetary changes that help students.
The Louisiana Capitol is another place where the voice of SG leadership can have a real effect on policy.
Legislators are weary of negative headlines that portray them as attacking or going against students, and strong statements from SG leadership to legislators in committees would surely draw the attention of reporters covering the building.
These are just a couple small ways that SG can have a big impact on the students that they serve rather than just serving as a resume line for a select few.
A SG that advocates loudly and consistently to policymakers for the wants and needs of students is one that will advance the university rather than see it retrograde.
I hope the new administration takes note of the failures of those before them and truly advocates for and communicates with students on every level.
Charlie Stephens is a 21-year-old political communication junior from Baton Rouge.