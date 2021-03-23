Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front has stalled over the region today. It will lift northward as a warm front on Wednesday. A secondary cold front will move into the area on Thursday. The second cold front will finally push through late Thursday. Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected with widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Thursday evening * * Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected across southeast Louisiana as well as southwestern and coastal MS. Mississippi. This could lead to flash flooding. * * Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&