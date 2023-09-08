The best way to get involved and meet people with similar interests is to join student clubs and organizations. Finding a community and making friends on a large campus like LSU’s is easy if you know where to find like-minded people.
LSU has over 400 student organizations, each offering something unique. Joining a student organization can lead to lifelong friendships and give a boost to your resume. Some organizations are more academically inclined, while others are just a fun community with a shared interest.
The Tabletop Games Club is a student-led organization that meets to play board games every Friday at 6 p.m. in West Laville Library.
“After a long day of classes, it’s good to find people you can relax with and have a fun time,” said economics junior Khia Ngo, the president of the club.
The TTGC welcomes students of all majors looking to make friends and have fun playing board games, she said.
“A typical night at the Tabletop Games Club is the laughter, the screaming, the cheering of different students invested in a good game and having fun with their friends,” said Ngo. “I love board games, and coming here and finding people who love doing that too is something to look forward to.”
From social deception games to card games to puzzles, there’s something for everyone, and many games require teamwork, which is a great way to get to know people, Ngo said.
She first heard about TTGC during the involvement fair in her freshman year.
“I love the Tabletop Games Club so much! I feel like it was a place I was comfortable, especially freshman year because it was hard to make friends in freshman year. I felt out of place even though I really wanted to make friends when I found the Tabletop Games Club. I’ve been a member ever since!” Ngo said.
Some organizations are dedicated to helping students develop skills they can later carry in their careers. These student organizations help equip students in several aspects of their majors and make valuable connections.
The Public Relations Student Society of America prepares students for a career in public relations by bringing guest speakers from PR companies in Baton Rouge. PRSSA teaches its members to network with business professionals and develop leadership skills.
“PRSSA has allowed me to grow both professionally and academically,” said Juliette LeRay, the president of PRSSA at LSU and a senior majoring in mass communications. “I currently am the public affairs intern at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and heard about the position opening from a friend I made through my membership in PRSSA.”
She said PRSSA strives for community among its members. They start every meeting with a fun icebreaker for members to get to know each other more.
“I joined PRSSA last year as a junior when my professor discussed the benefits of joining the organization,” LeRay said. “Since his discussion, I have not missed a PRSSA meeting.”
As students, we have the opportunity to join these and other such organizations that can enrich our college experience and give us a boost for our careers in the future. Taking an hour off of your week to attend a meeting can have a bigger impact than you can imagine.
It can lead you to your new job or your new friend group. It can open new leadership opportunities and valuable connections. With so many different student organizations at LSU, every student can find their kindred community.
Isabella Albertini is a 23-year-old mass communication junior from Lima, Peru.