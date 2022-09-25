College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise.
According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
Whenever I have a challenging day, I enjoy going to the University Recreation Center for half-an-hour and running on the treadmill or climbing the stairs. That short, 30-minute time frame allows me to relax and focus on exercising rather than on an essay or an exam.
Although walking can be great exercise, especially when trekking over three miles daily, walking only uses specific muscles within the body, including your hamstrings, back muscles and quadriceps. To stay healthy, going to the UREC is the perfect option to work on other muscles to increase strength and balance.
John Nickerson, the UREC’s associate director of marketing, assessment and communication, said that research shows that exercise releases a chemical called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is linked to better memory and information retention.
“So by releasing that BDNF, you’re going to have better study habits and higher grades in the classroom,” Nickerson said. “And really, that only takes 20-40 minutes of getting your heart rate up in a more intense workout.”
The UREC is one of the best perks of being an LSU student. It has a rock-climbing wall, standard gym equipment, two swimming pools, yoga and cycling classes, basketball courts, racquetball and much more.
All full-time students have free access to the UREC, so there’s no excuse for students not to go at least once a week. Whether students want to work out by themselves or with friends, the UREC is a great place to listen to music while releasing any pressure from the week.
The UREC doesn’t pressure students to lift weights like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a low-pressure environment where students can work out and grab a smoothie afterwards. All it takes is 30 minutes of your day to focus on yourself and your health, because at the end of the day, you have to look out for your well-being.
Taylor Hamilton is an 18-year-old mass communication freshman from Tallahassee, Florida.