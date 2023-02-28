Imagine going to LSU in 1989 and missing the chance to see young Shaquille O’Neal play basketball.
Now, many students are missing out on watching some of the best athletes in college sports play in an electric atmosphere.
Football season isn’t the only time to go out and support our student athletes; with basketball, gymnastics, tennis and baseball, LSU spring sports offer students a variety of opportunities. However, many students don't attend any athletic events in the spring, opting to wait until the fall when the football season returns.
“I think it’s a great way to be involved and support your fellow students,” said Zhaniya Liddell, a sophomore majoring in social work. “It’s like football but less rowdier, and there’s AC,” she said about LSU basketball games.
Hundreds of thousands of fans fill Tiger Stadium throughout the fall. That same enthusiasm and support should spread to other LSU sporting events. The Pete Maravich Assembly Center, or the PMAC, can hold over 13,000 fans; it’s where basketball games and gymnastics meets take place.
“School spirit was definitely there,” said Whitney Ohazurike, a sophomore majoring in biology who attended an LSU women’s basketball game this semester.
Led by coach Kim Mulkey, Women’s basketball finished the regular season with a 74-59 win over Mississippi State on Sunday. The win put LSU at 27-1, matching the program’s best regular season record. Missing out on the electric environment in the PMAC this semester would be a crime.
Furthermore, sporting events are an excellent opportunity to destress from classes or work and hang out with friends. Sometimes screaming until your voice is gone and munching on concession stand food is all you need to take your mind off of impending assignments. Tickets are free at most events, and there are other incentives offered to attend such as free t-shirts or free food.
“More students should go to support our team,” said Chanira Dorsey, a freshman majoring in sports administration. “When there’s a lot of students they play better.”
The LSU gymnastics team has also had a great season, ranking in the top three of the SEC and sixth in the nation. In 2022, LSU won first place in the nation for average attendance to gymnastics meets, according to LSU Athletics.
“It was super fun and everybody had a lot of energy,” said Anna Fuselier, a freshman majoring in nursing. “We’re about to start going to baseball games now.”
With baseball season having just started, LSU is still ranked in first place.
Whether it’s basketball, baseball, gymnastics or softball, the spring is full of opportunities to make memories on LSU’s campus by supporting student athletes. So don’t wait for fall to roll around; rally your friends and go support our student athletes.
Isabella Albertini is 23-year-old mass communications major from Lima, Peru.