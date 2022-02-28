Mardi Gras break is an endless weekend of fun and a much-needed break from the semester.
It is quite possible that no one loves Mardi Gras more than me. I love it more than Christmas. I would much rather catch a 15-cent pair of beads than get a crappy gift that I never even asked for from a distant relative. Anyways, that is beside the point.
With violent crime on the rise, it is not the safest time to be partying in New Orleans. Many incidents are unpredictable and oftentimes unavoidable, but one thing you can do to stay safe is Uber with your friends rather than alone.
Last week, a University of New Orleans student died after arriving to the hospital unresponsive after an Uber ride. Uber deactivated the driver’s account, and the company launched their own investigation.
Uber does alert customers with safety precautions. They suggest riding in the backseat, especially when riding alone, and sharing information regarding your ride with loved ones.
Uber also conducts background checks on drivers, checking criminal records and motor vehicle reports. However, it is not possible to weed out every bad driver.
Last Saturday, my friend called an Uber from a bar in New Orleans with the expectation of arriving home safely. During the ride, my friend realized the Uber was driving in the wrong direction. When she asked the driver where the car was headed, he would not answer and locked the doors.
My friend demanded the driver pull over and let her out, and luckily she was able to safely leave the vehicle.
The same weekend, I had a scary experience with an Uber driver. I got into the backseat, as the Uber safety precautions suggest. The driver seemed friendly at first, and we had a short conversation. But he then started reaching back to touch my legs and arms.
I was extremely uncomfortable, but I did not feel like I was in a safe area to leave the car. Thankfully, I was also able to arrive home safely.
Uber can be a great safety precaution. No one wants to be arrested for drinking under the influence, and no one wants to put other people’s lives at risk. It is a great tool to use, but it is not a good idea to use it by yourself in a crowded city.
So, play it safe. Use the buddy system. It is not worth the risk.
Lura Stabiler is a 22-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.